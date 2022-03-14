LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

