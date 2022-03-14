Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to SEK 90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

