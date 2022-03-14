Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.82 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
