Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the second quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

