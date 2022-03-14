Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.
Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
