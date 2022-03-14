ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of MAN opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

