Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $58.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

