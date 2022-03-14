Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARPS shares. TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $10.89 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.