Mark Menhinnitt Buys 12,000 Shares of GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) insider Mark Menhinnitt bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$58,920.00 ($43,007.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.08.

Get GPT Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.