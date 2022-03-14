MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Lifted by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $342.59 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.09 and a 200-day moving average of $393.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

