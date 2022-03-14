MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

