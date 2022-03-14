Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 63.4% in February

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

