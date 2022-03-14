Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.86.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.