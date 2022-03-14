Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.86.
Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
