Maxim Group Lowers Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Price Target to $7.00

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Oncorus alerts:

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 158.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.