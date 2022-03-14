MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,947,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MC Endeavors stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 2,253,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,540. MC Endeavors has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc is engaged in providing CBD product production services, including R&D, component sourcing, custom formulation, brand and labels design, label printing, contract & wholesale, custom private label manufacturing, and lab-certified 3rd party testing to ensure a full service, one-stop-shop experience.

