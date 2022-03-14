Mdex Achieves Market Cap of $205.92 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $205.92 million and approximately $28.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.40 or 0.06607172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,998.48 or 1.00089126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040860 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,377,214 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

