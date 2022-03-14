Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,098.7 days.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $$4.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.65 ($8.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.63) to €6.50 ($7.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.70 ($2.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

