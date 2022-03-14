Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.