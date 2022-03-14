Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Meituan stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $15.91. 67,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Meituan has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

About Meituan (Get Rating)

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

