Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Meituan stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $15.91. 67,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Meituan has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $44.24.
About Meituan (Get Rating)
