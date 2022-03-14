Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.49. 217,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,939. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

