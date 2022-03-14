Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.
In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
