Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

