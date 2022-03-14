Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB opened at $248.18 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,887. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.