MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
