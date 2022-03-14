MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,688. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.