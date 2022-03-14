M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $222,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.91 and a 12-month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

