M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.