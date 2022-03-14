Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

