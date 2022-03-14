Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.07 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

