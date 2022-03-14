MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stake Boosted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MicroVision by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MicroVision by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MicroVision by 358.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $124,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MVIS opened at $4.30 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

