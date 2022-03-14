Millennium Management LLC Acquires 9,917 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avient by 34.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avient by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $48.92 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.