Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $473,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MIRM stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
