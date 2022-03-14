Millennium Management LLC Sells 423,349 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 423,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

