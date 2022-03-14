Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 391,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,772,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRTX opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

