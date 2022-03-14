Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,658 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blucora by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Blucora by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.29 on Monday. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of 130.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

