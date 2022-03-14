Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MCON opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.42. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

About Mincon Group (Get Rating)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.