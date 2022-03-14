Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:MCON opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.42. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82.
