Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.28.

MI.UN stock opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$19.99 and a one year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.35.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

