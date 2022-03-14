Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 61.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

