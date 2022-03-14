Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

IDV stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

