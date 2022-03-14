Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $519.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $368.00 and a 1-year high of $553.13. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.