MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 650.78 ($8.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 712.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 757.40. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 627.06 ($8.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.92). The firm has a market cap of £379.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

