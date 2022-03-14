MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.06

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.06 and last traded at $136.42, with a volume of 8543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

