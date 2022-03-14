Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MONRY shares. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

