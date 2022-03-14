Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

