Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.92.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

