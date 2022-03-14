Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.92.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
