Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

