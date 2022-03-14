Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

MOON stock opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £716.38 million and a PE ratio of 130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.33. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.46).

In other news, insider Niall Wass purchased 2,640 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,481.13).

