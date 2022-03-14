Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $27,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $4,064,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,670,786 shares of company stock worth $151,980,472. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

