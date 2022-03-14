Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 716.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 132.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.