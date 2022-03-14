Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 888,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

