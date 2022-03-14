Morgan Stanley Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,300

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,628.57.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. ASOS has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

