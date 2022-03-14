Morgan Stanley Cuts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €24.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.79 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

